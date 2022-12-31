Speeding bus kills scooterist

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A young scooterist, Harsh, was killed on the spot when a speeding bus coming from the opposite direction hit his scooter near village Sahni on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Friday. The bus driver managed to escape after leaving the bus at the accident site, the police said. The police have registered a case and impounded the bus. The body of the youth was sent to the local Civil Hospital for post-mortem. OC

Mobile snatched from elderly

Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne armed robbers attacked a security guard of Sri Vishawkarma Mandir and snatched his mobile near village Bhularai Gate in the wee hours today. The victim was from village Palahai and was coming for duty on a scooter when the robbers struck and snatched his purse and mobile after attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have registered a case. OC

Labourers’ cash, phones snatched

Phagwara: Around half a dozen unidentified robbers looted four migrant labourers near Victoria School by pointing sharp-edged weapons at him. The labourers were returning to their factory after taking food at a dhaba when the robbers struck and snatched their valuables including mobile phones and over Rs 2,000 in cash. The police have registered a case. OC

Drug peddler held in nakodar

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 147 intoxicating tablets and five injections from him. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect, a resident of Shahpur village.