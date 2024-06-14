Speeding truck crushes 16-year-old boy to death

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, June 13

A speeding truck crushed a 16-year-old boy riding a bicycle near the Civil Hospital on the Garhshankar-Sri Anandpur Sahib road today. The teen died on the spot and angry people blocked the traffic in front of Garhshankar police station. The protesters lifted the blockade after the police arrested the truck driver and registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ankit (16), son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 7, Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar, Garhshankar, was going to play football on bicycle on the Garhshankar-Sri Anandpur Sahib road around 6.30 am today. A speeding truck hit the boy from behind. He died on the spot after being crushed under the vehicle.

After the accident, truck driver fled from the spot. On receiving the news of boy’s death, his angry relatives and area residents blocked the road in front of the police station and raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the local MLA.

After two hours of blockade, Station House Officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra told the protesters that a case had been registered against the truck owner and its driver Paramjit Singh. Later, the protesters lifted the road blockade.

The victim’s mother Seema and relatives told the police that Ankit was going to play football at the Government School around 6.30 am as usual. When he reached near the Civil Hospital, a speeding truck ran over him and he died on the spot. Ankit’s father Suresh Kumar had died around six months ago.

During the protest, Ravinder Neeta, comrade Gurnek Singh Bhajjal, comrade Kulbhushan Kumar, and Garhshankar Bar Association president Pankaj Kripal condemned the administration and the police for not taking strict action even after people were crushed to death by speeding heavy vehicles. They demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased.

Station House Officer Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said truck driver Paramjit Singh was arrested. He said a case had been registered against the truck owner and driver under Sections 427, 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Garhshankar police station.

