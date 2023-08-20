Spinal problems on the rise among youth

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 19

In today’s fast-paced life, there has been a surge in the number of people facing spinal problems.

Once mainly a complaint associated with the elderly, backache is the third most common symptom in our society. Dr Pankaj Trivedi, an expert in endoscopic spine surgery based in the city, highlights this alarming trend. He attributes the rise in cases to shifts in lifestyle choices and the growing popularity of vigorous gym routines and sports activities.

To underscore the seriousness of this matter, he shared the story of his recent patient, Daljeet Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Milan, Italy. Daljeet’s ordeal began with excruciating back pain, which escalated into unbearable pain down his left leg. These debilitating symptoms arose after he attempted to lift heavy objects, confining him to bed for a staggering six months.

Despite attempting various treatments, including rest and medications, Daljeet’s condition only deteriorated. “Faced with the daunting choice between open or microscopic spine surgery, me and my team performed the ‘Stitchless Endoscopic Spine Surgery’ under local anesthesia, requiring a mere seven-millimeter incision,” he added.

“Through this minimally invasive technique, the problematic fragment causing Daljeet’s suffering was skillfully removed,” Dr Trivedi said while emphasizing the clear advantages of this procedure, as it preserves the spine’s natural structures, enabling patients to regain mobility and overall well-being.