Spl cyber fraud awareness drive launched in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

A day after Jalandhar Tribune published a report regarding a rise in cyber crime in the district, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police swung into action and launched a massive awareness drive to sensitize people to such crimes.

Releasing the awareness poster, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor appealed to people to immediately dial 1930, which is citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management (CFRMS) helpline number in case of any kind of cyber swindling.

He said this CFRMS portal was set up on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs and being handled by the state cyber cell. Any kind of cyber fraud reported on the portal is dealt promptly by the officials at the special cell.

He said after intimating on portal through helpline number 1930, the complainant would be asked to furnish a detailed account of the incident at the website http://cybercrime.gov.in

He said the matter would further be referred to the state cyber cell for thorough investigation. Toor said after a complaint is immediately lodged at the portal, the matter is taken up with the banks concerned to stop further transmission of payment so that hard-earned money of the victim could be protected against any cyber fraud.

He said the awareness posters would be pasted in public places, including the premises of police stations, so as to generate maximum awareness among people visiting these places.

He said a special cyber cell had also been set up here under the supervision of ACP (cyber crime) Karan Singh Sandhu, which is being monitored by ADCP-level officials.

Toor said this year as many as 187 financial complaints were received at the cyber cell out of which 78 pertained to OTP share, 12 to ATM withdrawal, 14 to impersonation calls, and 25 to link/applied, besides 33 others. He said the cyber cell has been thoroughly investigating these complaints, but awareness against such crime on the part of citizens can play a pivotal role in averting such incidents.