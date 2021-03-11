Splash pool party organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Nothing can be more refreshing than playing with cold water splashes along with the mates in this scorching heat. The Nobel School organised ‘Splash pool activity’ for the pre-primary wing students. During the activity, students enjoyed to their fullest while playing with the toys and dancing at the same time as they got relief from the scorching heat. Everyone was happy to see the little tots smiling and giggling. The activity got success with the efforts of Sweety, Suman and Meenu. Chairman Prof CL Kochhar, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar and Principal Amita Sharma said co- curricular activities along with educational work escalate the mental and physical development of a child. Splash pool creates a sense of harmony and coordination and such activities are a crucial part of education system. He also added that these activities shall be organised frequently for the complete growth of students’’ mind and body.

Group Discussion on Eco Adv

The Department of Economics of PCM SD College for Women organised a Group Discussion on the topic ‘Economic Advancement after India’s Independence’ to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Students of MBEIT semester 2 and 4 and BSc (Economics) Semester VI participated in the discussion. They held mixed opinions regarding economic advancement in the country after independence. Some argued that the country had made considerable progress in terms of GDP growth and the size of the economy. However, some were not convinced with this thought and said that the country has not yet been able to solve various economic issues like poverty, unemployment, corruption, etc. These have acted as hurdles in the way of fast growth and development in the country. They also commented that the country lacks a strong industrial base, without which it cannot realise its true economic potential. In the end, it was concluded that though the economy of the country has come a long way since independence, it has failed to utilise its physical and human resources to the fullest. It can achieve higher economic goals in future if problems like poverty, unemployment and corruption are dealt with properly and a strong industrial base is developed. The members of the managing committee and Principal, Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar praised the Department of Economics for organising such activities which provide a platform to the students to not only communicate their opinions, but also to assert them effectively and confidently.

Biz Incubation Centre opened

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) has established a Business Incubation Centre in the University Main Campus with the objective of promoting startups of its current students and alumni. It was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the University-cum-Principal Secretary, Technical Education Department, Rahul Bhandari. Vice Chancellor Bhandari congratulated the Corporate Relations Office of the University for this special centre and hoped that the university would collaborate with various industries to inspire the students to become entrepreneurs and also to implement various ideas. Dr SK Mishra, Registrar of the University, said the Corporate Relations Office has to prepare various successful models of this centre and discuss with the industry players for its practical betterment. Navdeepak Sandhu, Deputy Director, University Corporate Relations Office, said IKGPTU will also provide free plug and play facility to its approved startups. Along with taking care of the funding of various projects, we will guide, provide IPR and technical support to students too, he added.

Tiny tots enjoy pool party

To make the school environment pleasant for the children in this hot summer season, a pool party for pre-primary wing was organised in all the schools of DIPS Chain. During the party, children played and enjoyed various fun games. The teacher made the party memorable by using various props around it like swing, goggles, umbrella, soft toy etc. to decorate the garden like a beach. The children, who arrived in swimming clothes, enjoyed soft drinks like cold drinks, juice lemon etc during the party and shared healthy snacks like salad, sprouts, vegetable sandwich etc brought from home with their friends. MD Tarwinder Singh said fun activity is as important as education for the children, so a pool party was organised after the exam of the children so that they could one day relax themselves and enjoy with friends. CEO Monica Mandotra said such activities make children not only physically and mentally strong.

Funky Day organised

A ‘Funky Day in the lap of nature’ was organised in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Sangal Sohal, Variana, Kapurthala Road, for the tiny tots. Various activities were conducted in which students participated with great enthusiasm and vigour. They put their coloured hand span on trees pledging to save the trees. They danced to the tune of funky music and participated in various fun games. Principal Priyanka Sharma stated that school aims to make its students develop multifarious skills and learn by rejuvenating in nature.

Conference on trends in Engg

CT Institute of Management and Information Technology in association with CT University organised its 5th International Conference on ‘Current Trends in Engineering, Sciences and Management’. The event brought experts and delegates from different countries to take stock of current knowledge, share information, and build consensus on the actions most needed to move forward in the respective fields. A total of 182 research findings from different universities throughout the globe of PG students, research scholars and academicians were received. Campus Director Prof Dr Yogesh Chhabra welcomed the Management CTU Chancellor Charanjit S Channi, Pro Chancellor Dr Manbir Singh, Vice Chairman Harpreet Singh and chief guest Registrar IK Gujral - Punjab Technical University Dr SK Mishra. Keynote speakers were Dr Ahmad R Albattat, Associate Professor, Post Graduate Centre, Management and Science University, Selangor, Malaysia; Dr Dr. Hayri Uygun, Recep ‘’Tayyip Erdogan University, Rize, Turkey; Dr Pooja Lekhi from University Canada West, Canada and Dr Geeta Sikka, Associate Professor Computer Science and Engg Department, NIT, Jalandhar along with delegates Dr Rahul Malhotra, Dr Anupam Deep Sharma, Dr SP Gautam, Dr Amit Mathur, Dr Namesh and Nitin Arora and presenters across the globe and also outlined the aim and objectives of the conference. Dr Ahmad R Albattat, from Malaysia delivered the keynote address on the topic of importance of social media in promoting tourism SME’s post Covid-19 pandemic. Prof Dr Hayri Uygun from Turkey illustrated emerging trends in marketing. He highlighted the unique perspective of marketing trends. Prof Dr Pooja Lekhi from Canada delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘Will crypto currencies change the face of finance?’ Dr Geeta Sikka from NIT illustrated the keynote address on the topic Artificial Intelligence in machines. TNS

Farewell party organised

Following the rich traditions of honoring their seniors, pre-final year students of School of Engineering, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a farewell party ‘Sayonara-2022’. The day was fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers to reminisce joyous moments. The event started with the lighting of lamp by Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director A.A. KCL Group, Dr SK Sood (Director LKCTC), Dr RS Deol (Dy Director AA KCL Group), Arun Dutta (Dy Director T & P, LKCTC) and HODs of various departments. After that Dr Deol welcomed all the students and stated that the students are top priority and the focus of all efforts. After that Amrinder from ME department along with his partner recited a shabad to seek the blessings from almighty. Then the students of pre-final year presented welcome dance. Thereafter the students of final year won the heart of audience by presenting modelling on the ramp. The students from pre-final year presented bhangra, giddha , group dance and skit to entertain the audience. At last titles were announced as follows: Mr Farewell : Hargun Singh Rana, Miss Farewell : Simran Bharadwaj, Mr Handsome: Karan Chaurasiya and Miss Charming: Navdeep Kaur.

Workshop on GST

School of Management of Apeejay Institute organised a two days’ workshop on ‘Goods and Services Tax’. This workshop was a niche attempt to inculcate the practical approach of GST among students. The workshop covered topics like application of GST, comparison of pre and post GST era, Input Tax Credit, Reverse Charge Mechanism and registration clauses for new companies, process of filing a return and in-depth accounting and recording of GST transactions. More than 80 students along with faculty members attended this workshop. This workshop was designed in such a way that after successful completion of the workshop the students would be able to help the industry and small traders to work out their GST and timely submission of tax returns to avail of the tax credit mechanism. The resource person for the first day was Rajinder Kaur, Assistant Professor, School of Management. Kaur emphasised on Basics of GST, ITC, RCM. She has given an overview of eligibility criteria for taking registration under GST and the importance of taxable invoices and e-way bill for filing returns. She talked about the importance of GST in today’s scenario. The Resource Person for the second day was Sushant Basra, Chartered Accountant, DISA and CCA certified from ICAI - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He talked about the process of filing returns of outwards supplies, Input Tax Credit and Supporting documents to be submitted while filing a GST return.

Appreciation award given

CSIR-IIIM Jammu under Aroma Mission awarded appreciation award to Lyallpur Khalsa College for imparting knowledge and imparting education in the area of Aroma Mission of Government of India. Award was conferred by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology at Bhaderwah of Doda district during lavender festival inauguration. Award was received by Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra and Dean Research of the college Coordinator Aroma Mission Dr Arun Dev Sharma HoD Biotechnology. During technical session, Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra said for this mission, three components must work in concert scientists, farmers and government Dr Samra said income of farmers can be increased many folds by innovative start ups related to this mission. Government of Punjab should come forward for these kinds of ventures. Dr Arun Dev Sharma said CSIR Aroma Mission is aimed at to impart knowledge related with aroma based crops like eucalyptus, rosa grass and lemon grass based Science and Technology to reach farmers, industry and society. During this occasion an MoU was also signed by CSIR IIIM JAMMU and LKC to work together for this mission.

Workshop on Translation

Post Graduate Punjabi Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya conducted a 10-day short term course-cum-workshop on ‘Translation’ under the support and guidance of Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen and Navroop, Head of Punjabi Department. The resource persons included experts from various colleges as well the faculty members of HMV. The list included the names of advocate Madhu Rachna, and writer and poet Harkhi Virk from Australia, who shared their views on ‘Translation and its Rules, Translation and Media, Translation and Diasporic Literature’. Faculty members, Dr Jyoti Gogia, Head Hindi Department, Kuljit Kaur, Punjabi Department, Dr Meenu Talwar, Head Sanskrit Department, Protima Mander, Head History Department, Dr Mandeep Kaur, Dr Sandeep Kaur and Manpreet Kaur shared their views on the concepts, types, importance, history, linguistic perspective, folklore perspective, etc. of translation. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen distributed certificates to all the participants in the valedictory function and explained the importance of the art of translation. She encouraged the students to move forward and said that such workshops help in the development of the students’ skills. Kuljit Kaur, incharge of this workshop, congratulated the students on completion of this course and wished them all the best for the future. Head of Punjabi Department, Navroop, highlighted the importance of translation in the face of globalization challenges and encouraged the students to apply the lessons learned from this workshop in their future lives. On this occasion co-Incharge Dr Sandeep Kaur and Dr Mandeep Kaur also congratulated the students, Veena Arora and Pawandeep from Punjabi Department were also present on the occasion.

Inter-house Debate Competition

Ivy World School organised an Inter-house Debate Competition. The aim of this competition was to hone the public speaking skills of the students and to give them the opportunity to articulate their thoughts and opinions. The topic of debate for junior category was, “Is life today more difficult than your grandparents’ generation?” and for senior category was, “Should community service be part of school curriculum?” The students were well prepared and undoubtedly convinced the audience with their beliefs and views. As winning and losing is part and parcel of the game, Winners house bagged the first position, Achievers reserved the second position and Victors stood third. The Principal, S Chauhan, acknowledged the efforts of the students, parents and teachers. She said the competition was a kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts, ideas and perspectives that enhanced the knowledge of the students. Apart from this, she also congratulated and appreciated the winners for making the school proud.

Ptm & orientation programme

The parents came in full strength to participate in the orientation programme organised at STS World School under the patronage of the Chairperson Malti and with the approval of the Principal Prabhjot Gill. The orientation was conducted by the Headmistress (Primary Wing) Raminder and the staff members of Kids Kingdom in the school auditorium. A presentation on Early Child Care and Education was shown to the parents. They were made to understand the new Guidelines of the NEP-2020, their responsibilities towards their ward and the facilities provided by the school. The class Incharges Kirandeep, Mandeep and Charanjit discussed the curriculum with the parents. The teachers demonstrated the Play and Learn techniques used in the class to teach the students. A short movie ‘Roko mat Toko mat’ was shown to parents to make them aware about the way they should deal with the young minds. They were told about the importance of emotional quotient, discipline and grooming. The parents were satisfied and went back feeling positive and empowered to deal with their children in a more effective manner. The whole idea was to let everyone know that in the Kids Kingdom at STS World School.The prime focus is the child and the belief is ‘To teach the children according to the way they want to learn.’