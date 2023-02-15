Sports Fest at NIT campus

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A two-day Sports Fest 2023 of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, concluded at NIT campus. The chief guest of the occasion was Director of NIT Jalandhar Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia, who talked about the importance of sports. The chief guest felicitated the winner teams of table tennis, basketball, volleyball and cricket who had secured various positions in All-India Inter NIT tournaments. The second day started with a Cricket show match of girls. A lot of participation was observed from among the budding engineers. The second day included more fun events like the spoon race, tug of war, matka couple, three-leg couple race and events involving Faculty, children and staff. Monindar Saini and Divya Singh received the best athlete award in the boys and girls section and the overall winner trophy was bagged by B. Tech, 2nd-year students. The final day event was witnessed by Prof RK Garg, Registrar, and Prof Ajay Bansal, Dean of Student’s Welfare.

St Soldier celebrates Valentine's Day

To express their love and to share their happiness with their gurus and parents, the students of St. Soldier Group of Institutions reached the corporate office of St. Soldier Group on Valentine's Day. They met Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra and expressed their love by presenting a red rose to them. On this occasion, young students Sukhmanpreet, Manshita, Saumya, Ashmeet, Anushka, Deeksha, Samima, Manvi, Kavya, Jassirat, Angel, Harishmeet, Hardik, Gorvi, Khushi etc. dressed in red clothes and holding red balloons reached the institution. Anil Chopra and Sangeeta Chopra gave gifts to students on Valentine's Day and expressed their love and affection.

Blessings ceremony at school

Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, Loharan, and Nurpur conducted hawan to bless the students of Grade XII. All the grade mentors, Principals of respective branches, and other dignitaries joined the students for Hawan. This was followed by a programme to bid adieu to the students. The programme began with the band by skilled artistic teachers. The music teachers (Amit, Deepanvita and Kiran) set the stage on fire with their melodious singing. Dance teacher Piyush rocked the stage with his scintillating dance performance. Aradhana Bowry, Executive Director, Colleges, awarded trophies to the members of the student council of 2022-2023. Sharmila Nakra, Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs of Innocent Hearts Group, gave wishes to the students on the behalf of the entire faculty. Principals of the respective branches Rajeev Paliwal (Green Model Town), Shallu Sehgal (Loharan), at Nurpur and Prof. Rahul Jain (Deputy Director Schools and Colleges) addressed the students.

Discussion on future of tourism

The Faculty of Hospitality at GNA University organised one-day 5th International Conference on Hospitality & Tourism under the aegis of ICOHOST 2023. The main theme of the conference was ‘‘Rethinking Tourism: Reshaping the Future of Hospitality and Tourism Industry’’. The main objective of the conference was to make the delegates rethink about the future of the Hospitality and Tourism sector. The chief guest was Shivdular Singh Dhillon, Secretary-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Punjab State Red Cross. The guest of honour was Dr. Savita Sharma, Associate Professor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram. The eminent industry experts were Dr. Chef Parvinder Singh Bali, Corporate Chef- Learning and Development, The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development. There were two technical sessions wherein 20 research papers were presented by delegates and research scholars from across the country.