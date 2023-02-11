Sports fest at NIT Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology inaugurated its sports fest. The chief guest of the event was Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director, NIT Jalandhar. In his address, he talked about importance of sports in our lives. He put forward the idea of holding the sports fest twice a year. In the 800m race held for boys, Devesh Meena hit the finishing line first, followed by Yogendra and Sunil. In long jump for boys, Harjeet Saini stood first, Dev Kumar was the runner up and Pavan Kumar secured the third spot. In discus throw for girls, Shrijani stood first, Vandana Sah secured the second spot and Devshree Singh bagged the third prize.

Annual fete at Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised its annual fete, ‘KMV Spring Carnival 2023’. The chief guests on the occasion were Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Neerja Chander Mohan, member, KMV managing committee. A number of stalls were put up that offered mouth-watering delicacies, handmade articles and fun games etc. The event concluded with a raffle draw. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the organisers of the event.

Essay-Writing Competition at PCM SD

As per ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, the I-Social Club of PCM SD College for Women organised an essay-writing competition on ‘Karnataka Tourism’. Karnataka, a land of sheer diversity in terms of culture, wildlife, beaches and a rich heritage, makes it an absolute tourist destination. Students exhibited exceptional writing and oratory skills in expressing their views on this land of gold. The activity was held to familiarise them with the beautiful topography, picturesque monuments, temples, national parks, coffee gardens and other places of historical relevance. Karuna of BA Semester III bagged the first prize, Pallavi of BA Semester III got the second prize. Divya of BSc economics Semester IV secured the third position. Principal Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the club in conducting the essay-writing competition.

Painting Competition organised

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan organised a painting competition under Pariksha Pe Charcha Campaign at Kendriya Vidyalaya. Kunal of Class XI was selected in five top positions out of 80 participants. He was guided by guide teachers Rajni Malik and Kiran Bala under the coordinatorship of Bhavna Sabharwal. Vidur Jyoti, Suvikram Jyoti, chairman-cum-manager, principal Parveen Saili, vice-principal Ramandeep and additional vice-principal Mamta Arora acknowledged the efforts of the student.

Sports Day at Hindu Kanya College

Kirandeep Kaur of BA VIth semester became the best athlete of Hindu Kanya College college by winning six gold, three silver and one bronze during the annual sports day. Suman Sharma, the first woman Arjuna Awardee (Basketball) and (Retd) professor, physical education, Government College, Amritsar, was the chief guest of this occasion. Tilak Raj Aggarwal, president of the college management committee, presided over the function. The sports events started with 100m race. The students participated in other events such as sack race, 200m race, chatti race and frog ace. The students displayed their vigour and athletic talents through events like obstacle race, 4X100m relay race, three-legged Race, skipping and marble race. The teachers also got an opportunity to prove their physical fitness by participating in tug of war.

Farewell Party at St Soldier school

A farewell party was organised at St Soldier Divine Public School, New Defence Colony. Principal Babita Sharma was the chief guest. Entertaining games such as musical chairs, sorting palisades, bursting balloons etc. were organised by the students for the seniors and staff. The students showcased their talent by presenting modelling, dance, giddha, bhangra, song, skit etc. Hrithik from science stream was adjudged Mr Farewell, Palroop Kaur from commerce stream as Miss Farewell. Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra wished the students good luck for the future and asked them to do hard work with true dedication.

Art Fair at Apeejay College

Kunj Arora, Tegbir Singh and Jaahnvi of Apeejay College of Fine Arts have got national travel grant to visit Indian Art Fair to be held from February 9 to 12 in Delhi. The students will attend art talks, performances and discussions along with visiting prestigious art galleries, which showcase the country’s prominent art work. This is an initiative by Punjab Lalit Kala Academy which provides travel grant to students. Only 20 students from the nation have got this opportunity. These students will prepare a synopsis and photographic documentation and also an audio-visual presentation about their experiences of art fair. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students.

HMV Students visit GNDU Amritsar

Students and teachers of HMV took part in a one-day camp at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The camp was emphasising early-stage women startups and stands for Tech Start-Up-Connect and Grow Series-under-SHE (Startup’s Handholding and Empowerment) initiative of Punjab State Council for Science and Technology. The camp started with quiz and an exchange of the views on topic“Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship” was done. Dr Amandeep Singh, member of Incubation Centre, explained about the concept of entrepreneurship, idea pitching and other ideas related to it.