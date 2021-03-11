Sports trials: Low turnout on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 26

The second day of the sports trials on Thursday witnessed a low participation of players here. Only three players came for gymnastics, while 37 and 35 players registered for volleyball and football, respectively. A total of 41 players came for swimming and 40 for athletics.

One of the coaches said some policies at the administrative level were responsible for the low turnout. Two-day trials for the Government Sports School here were held for the residential wing.

The coaches expressed disappointment over such low turnout at the wing trials. From Friday, the trials for under 14, 17 and 19 categories will be held for dayscholars (girls and boys) and will continue till Saturday.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said those who could not come for the residential wing trials, were welcome in the coming days too.