Spouse booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, JANUARY 19

The Nurmahal police have booked a Canada-based man in a dowry harassment case. Dipika Ranni Chahal, a resident of Mohalla Gujjran of Nurmahal, had filed a complaint with the police that her spouse had been harassing her and demanding dowry ever since they had tied the knot. She alleged that her husband had been torturing her physically and even threatened to kill her.

The police said a case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC had been registered.