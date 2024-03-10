SSA employees threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

The SSA Office Employees and Mid-Day Meal Workers Union has announced to hold district-level effigy burning protests against the state government at all districts on March 11 in protest against the cabinet sub-comittee’s failure to meet the members of the union, despite assurances recently. While the next meeting of the union members with the cabinet sub-committee members has been scheduled for March 11, the union members said on the same day they will hold effigy burning protests if their demands remain unaddressed.

Union leader Shobhit Bhagat said during the recent Mohali protest of the union on March 4, the union members had received assurance from the Education Minister of a cabinet sub-committee meeting with its members on March 6. But the failure of the minister and sub-committee members to turn up for the meeting with union members triggered the next series of protests by the union.

While they also received a letter regarding the next meeting with the cabinet sub- committee members on March 11, the union members declared that due to constant dilly-dallying they will hold effigy burning protests on March 11.

