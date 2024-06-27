SSA, mid-day meal scheme staff demand regular jobs

Jalandhar, June 26

Non-teaching employees under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme of Punjab’s Education Department gathered today outside the newly inaugurated office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar West for its bypoll candidate Mahinder Bhagat to question AAP ministers over delay in regularising their jobs.

A delegation of these employees questioned Cabinet ministers Aman Arora, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Laljit Bhullar about the regularisation of their jobs, despite the demands being accepted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the cabinet sub-committee a long time ago.

The employees, represented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Mid-Day Meal Office Employees Union leaders Shobhit Bhagat and Gagandeep Sharma, expressed their frustration over the lack of official orders. They highlighted that in September 2022, the government had approved the appointment of 8,736 contractual employees in the Education Department, with a notification following on October 7. However, no formal orders have been issued since then.

