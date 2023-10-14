SSA office staff to stage protest on October 19

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

The Sarv Sikhiya Abhiyan Office Employees Union has said that it will stage protest in the districts on October 16 and at Anandpur Sahib on October 19 against the non-fulfillment of their long-pending demands, including regularisation of their services and rollback of salary cuts.

Members of the union said despite the decision of the CM to regularise the services of contractual employees, the education department had not done it. In the present government in Punjab, both Meet Hayer and Harjot Singh Bains who now holds the education portfolio, gave orders to remove salary cuts of office employees, but despite the orders, salary cuts continue to be imposed on the employees. Union leaders said in the past 17 months, the department has neither solved the problem of salary cuts nor ensured regularisation.

