SSP educates cops about new criminal laws, plants saplings in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 1

While addressing the officers at the Police Complex, Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said saving the society from the drug menace and unbalancing environment being created by the anti-social and anti-nature elements was the dire need of the hour.

SSP Gupta and Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti — along with Mukhinder Singh and Chander Shekher Gupta, representatives of Laghu Udhyog Bharti, headed by Ashok Sethi and Ashok Gupta — planted saplings near the CIA Staff building here today to make the environment pollution free.

In her address, SSP Gupta appealed to the citizens to come forward to support the cops, who are actively working to end the drug menace. The SSP even explained the new Acts — Bhartiya Nyaya Sahinta (BNS) and Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahinta (BNSS) — introduced in place of the IPC and the CRPC. She said the new Acts could fasten the procedure to punish the accused. Inspector Bisman Singh (CIA), Inspector Aman Kumar (PCR &Traffic) and SHOs of all police stations were also present, who were educated by the SSP about new laws/acts.

Laghu Udhyog Bharti representatives Mukhinder Singh and Chander Shekher Gupta extended full support of their social organisations to cops to make the region crime and drug-free.

