SSP listens to personnel's problems

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 15

Dhruman H Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, held a welfare meeting with all police personnel of Hoshiarpur district at Police Lines Hoshiarpur.

In this meeting, Mukhtiar Rai, SP (Investigation), Ashwani Kumar, SP, all GOs, SHOs, chowki in-charges , medical officer police line and three staff members each from all police stations, besides 200 personnel participated. The SSP said such welfare meetings were held every month with police personnel so that their problems could be heard and resolved immediately.

In this meeting, the SSP informed about the step taken for the welfare of the police personnel. He that heaters, water coolers, ovens, chairs and tables, mattresses and inverters have been procured for police personnel so that they could perform their duties comfortably in all types of weather. He instructed to ensure cleanliness of the washrooms in their offices and police stations. The meeting also discussed weekly rest for the police personnel. They were specially guided for the betterment of the children of police personnel.

All police personnel are advised to insure their health at their own level.