SSP listens to personnel's problems

Hoshiarpur, March 15
Dhruman H Nimbale, Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, held a welfare meeting with all police personnel of Hoshiarpur district at Police Lines Hoshiarpur.
In this meeting, Mukhtiar Rai, SP (Investigation), Ashwani Kumar, SP, all GOs, SHOs, chowki in-charges , medical officer police line and three staff members each from all police stations, besides 200 personnel participated. The SSP said such welfare meetings were held every month with police personnel so that their problems could be heard and resolved immediately.
In this meeting, the SSP informed about the step taken for the welfare of the police personnel. He that heaters, water coolers, ovens, chairs and tables, mattresses and inverters have been procured for police personnel so that they could perform their duties comfortably in all types of weather. He instructed to ensure cleanliness of the washrooms in their offices and police stations. The meeting also discussed weekly rest for the police personnel. They were specially guided for the betterment of the children of police personnel.
All police personnel are advised to insure their health at their own level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...