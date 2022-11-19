St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 18

Having made a humble beginning exactly 50 years ago from a rented campus in Model Town, St Joseph’s Boy’s School, Defence Colony, is set to celebrate its golden jubilee on the campus on Saturday.

The members of the Diocese of Jalandhar, Christian community and the city residents remember how the then Bishop, Late Symphorian Thomas Keeprath, made a small start with ultimately hundreds of students passing out each year. The school developed under the directions of Father Benjamin and Sister Sophie CMC.

Sharing the story of the school’s growth, Director Father Antony Thuruthy, said, “In 1976, the budding school was shifted to Defence Colony, Jalandhar. The first feather to its cap was added in 1985 when the first batch passed out with flying colours under the flagship of Sister Sobel S.H. The torchbearers of the history of this institution include four Bishops, 13 Directors and nine Principals. The faculty and school alumni recall the role of Sister Caroline S.H. (1986-2007) who served for the longest innings here and made efforts for the growth of the institution.”

Principal Sister Detty SH added, “At the turn of the century, the Senior Secondary wing came into being with the construction of a three-storied building in July 2000, comprising spacious rooms and laboratories. Its alumni have excelled in all walks of life and are a significant part of the society as notable doctors, engineers, bureaucrats and entrepreneurs.”

To mark its 50th year milestone celebrations, the school is planning to hold a cultural evening tomorrow ‘Echo of the Golden Bugle’. Education Minister Punjab Harjot Sigh Bains will be the Chief Guest, Bishop Agnelo Gracias, the Apostolic Administrator of Jalandhar Diocese, and Raman Arora, MLA, Dr. Jose Palakuzha, Sister Grace Poomkudy and the former Directors and the Principals are also expected to join the celebrations. Father Antony Thuruthy, Director, and Sister Detty SH, Principal, along with the staff and students are making every effort to make it a grand event.