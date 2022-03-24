St Soldier group signs MoU

CAMPUS NOTES

St Soldier Group of Institutions sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of North Alabama.

Jalandhar: St. Soldier Group of Institutions signed memorandum of understanding with US state University, University of North Alabama. The MoU was signed by Chairman of St Soldier Group of Institutions Anil Chopra and University of North Alabama representative Rajan in the absentia of Akali Fulmer Associate Director, International Admissions and Recruitment. While speaking on the occasion Anil Chopra told that with this MoU, the students of St Soldier Group of Institutions can go to the US for higher education in University of North Alabama. It is a great opportunity for the students of St. Soldier Group of students as the University of North Alabama will award US $8000 scholarship to each student who will take admission from us in University of North Alabama.

Course on social responsibility

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya in collaboration with RCI UBA- Rural Development Department, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Chandigarh, started a short term course on ‘Fostering Social Responsibility and Community Engagement in Higher Education Institutions of India’ under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. This short term course will be held till March 26. Jaspreet Singh, ADC, was the chief guest. Dr Hemant Vinayak, Coordinator RCI, UBA, NITTTR, Chandigarh was the keynote speaker. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi apprised everyone about the fact that KMV has adopted five villages and many schools. Panthdeep Singh, Sarpanch, Village Chhina, Gurdaspur, was the speaker for the next technical session. National award winner Panthdeep talked about a ‘model village’ in his presentation sharing his own journey of reaching to the pinnacles.

Students Visit NFCI

Students of the Department of Home Science of Apeejay College of Fine Arts visited the National Finishing and Cookery Institute (NFCI) on the occasion of Holi. Anjana Joshi, Director, NFCI, interacted with students and shared tips for pursuing healthy and nutritious eating. They learnt special dishes, which are made during the festival of Holi for example - gujias. They learnt about adding required food colours and traditional and modern styles for preparing this dish. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said the college never lags behind to create opportunities for its students in order to give them practical exposure along with theoretical knowledge. Monika Anand, HoD, Home Science, had organised this visit for the students and was appreciated for her efforts.

Encourage use of Hindu Calendar

An online event has been organised at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology to encourage the use of Hindu Calendar in all its official correspondence from 1st Chaitra 1944 (March 22, 2022). This calendar is based on the Saka Era with Chaitra as its first month and a normal year of 365 days was adopted from March 22 along with the Gregorian calendar. The event was started with lighting the lamp by Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director NIT, Jalandhar. He has explored the importance and effectiveness of this calendar in the context of Indian culture. He told that the Saka Era is founded by king Shalivanhana of Shatavahana dynasty.

Anjali, simranpreet shine in academics

Students of BSc Fashion Designing Semester V from PCM SD College for Women have performed well and have brought laurels to the institution. Both Anjali and Simranpreet bagged third positions in the university by scoring 493 (98.6%) marks out of 500 whereas Neha secured fifth position in university by scoring 491 (98.20%) marks. Aditi Luthra managed it to sixth position in university with 490 (98%) marks. Members of the management and Principal Dr Pooja Prashar lauded the achievers and wished them luck for their future endeavours so that they keep on striving relentlessly towards excellence.

Carnival day organised

The day two of carnival organized at MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, was fun-packed and witnessed a high enthusiasm among the students. Dressed vibrantly, the students and their parents visited the various stalls and enjoyed the swings. Raffle ticket draw was another breath-holding highlight of the day and students waited for the lady luck to smile on them. The chief guest of the day was Kanwaljit Singh Randhawa (Principal). He conveyed his blessings to the students and wished them good luck for the future. Gurjit Singh (Vice Principal), Sangeeta Bhatia (in charge Primary Wing) and Sukham (in charge Pre-Primary Wing) also joined for this event and blessed the children.

