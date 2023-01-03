St Soldier marks Global Family Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Global Family Day was celebrated at St. Soldier Divine Public School on the occasion of New Year. The main purpose of celebrating this day was to introduce the students to world peace. On this occasion, the group school staff under the leadership of Principal Satvinder Kaur sweetened one another's faces by cutting a cake with Director Inder Kumar Sahni and wished for world peace while congratulating the new year. Director Sahni told that Global Family Day is celebrated every year on January 1. Its main objective is to promote peace in the world and mutual harmony among people. He said that in today's modern era the world has become one family. All countries depend on each other. There is no such country in the world, which by itself is capable of meeting every need completely. While congratulating everyone on Global Family Day, Chairman Anil Chopra said that family is most important and we all should always respect our family and elders.

PRESENTATION contest at college

A power point presentation competition was organised by the Equal Opportunity Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the first-year students of BTech in order to raise awareness, create, encourage and maintain an environment of equality of opportunity among students of LKCTC without any discrimination or harassment. Students participated in the competition with great enthusiasm and the topics for the competition were gender equality and prosperity, mutual respect and disability awareness. Sakshi Kumar of BTech CSE won the first position, Manpreet Kaur of B.Tech CSE won the second position and Mehakdeep Kaur of B.Tech ECE won the third position, respectively. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) appreciated the efforts of the Equal Opportunity Cell and urged to keep conducting such types of competitions, keeping in mind the expansion of new horizons for students.

Planner 2023 of HMV released

As per the annual practice of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Planner 2023 was released by DAVCMC Mentors in New Delhi. The planner was released by President DAVCMC and Padamshree awardee Dr. Punam Suri, Vice President H.R. Gandhar and Director Higher Education IAS (Retd.) Shiv Raman Gaur. President DAVCMC congratulated Prof. Dr. Ajay Sareen and prayed to Almighty for its success this year. This planner has the contribution of Sushil Kumar (Incharge) and members Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Dr. Meenu Talwar and Ravi Maini. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen congratulated the team members.

KMV introduces social outreach

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced social outreach as a value added compulsory programme for all the students of semester IV, in which the students are initiated into community service under the guidance of the faculty. During COVID under this programme, the students helped the needy people in the vicinity of their homes. This year 482 students took up projects related to literacy drive, environment sustainability, medical and food adulteration camps in villages besides visiting orphanages, old age homes and making short videos on various social issues. Gandhian Studies Centre granted by UGC to KMV since its inception in 2007 has provided life skills in fashion designing, cosmetology and basic computers. The centre has empowered more than 4000 girls free of cost both within the college campus and through various camps in villages. KMV has initiated Empathy Corner outside the college campus which aims to create a sense of responsibility and empathy among the younger generation. Among the various social initiatives the college has been doing consistent work for the students of Banarasi Dass Charitable School, Transport Nagar, Jalandhar adopted by KMV in 2009. The college has extended assistance in the form of providing benches, tables, chairs, getting the school building white washed, stationery, bags, blackboard, fans and setting up a recreation room.

Eklavya educator gets Award

Eklavya School Chairman J.K. Gupta congratulated Rajwinder Kaur (Educator) for receiving the most prestigious award National Best Teacher Award by the Federation of Private Schools (FAP)-2022. He said it is undoubtedly a moment of tremendous pride and joy for the school. He appreciated her zeal, innovativeness and hard work to generate innovative ideas for the betterment of students. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Jagjit Singh, President of FAP, Chandigarh University. School Director Seema Handa felt elevated with one more success. She gave best wishes to Rajwinder Kaur and advised the whole staff to update themselves to the ever changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor to the knowledge society. Principal Komal Arora also complimented Rajwinder.

Educational tour for MGN students

MGN Public School Kapurthala organised an educational tour to Jaisalmer and Jodhpur from December 25 to 30. Students from classes VIII to XII along with the teachers participated. It was an exotic tour with special flavours for the youth and teenagers with high class sound, supported luxury coaches, well arranged night camping site with fire and music for maximum level of entertainment. The students visited rich historical and cultural discoveries. They enjoyed camel safari, jeep safari and sunset point in Jaisalmer. They also saw royal Patwa Haveli, Salim Haveli and other historical forts. The children made a visit to Kuldhara village to know more about the culture and heritage of Rajasthan. They also visited War Memorial in Jaisalmer. Umaid Mahal, Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada in Jodhpur was also the main attraction. Children were mesmerised to see the architect of these historical forts and ravishing havelis. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia expressed her views that such educational tours not only help the children to explore the new arenas but also build their confidence in understanding the real world.