St Soldier marks Global Family Day

Global Family Day celebrated at the St Soldier group in Jalandhar on Monday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Global Family Day was celebrated at St. Soldier Divine Public School on the occasion of New Year. The main purpose of celebrating this day was to introduce the students to world peace. On this occasion, the group school staff under the leadership of Principal Satvinder Kaur sweetened one another's faces by cutting a cake with Director Inder Kumar Sahni and wished for world peace while congratulating the new year. Director Sahni told that Global Family Day is celebrated every year on January 1. Its main objective is to promote peace in the world and mutual harmony among people. He said that in today's modern era the world has become one family. All countries depend on each other. There is no such country in the world, which by itself is capable of meeting every need completely. While congratulating everyone on Global Family Day, Chairman Anil Chopra said that family is most important and we all should always respect our family and elders.

PRESENTATION contest at college

A power point presentation competition was organised by the Equal Opportunity Cell of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus for the first-year students of BTech in order to raise awareness, create, encourage and maintain an environment of equality of opportunity among students of LKCTC without any discrimination or harassment. Students participated in the competition with great enthusiasm and the topics for the competition were gender equality and prosperity, mutual respect and disability awareness. Sakshi Kumar of BTech CSE won the first position, Manpreet Kaur of B.Tech CSE won the second position and Mehakdeep Kaur of B.Tech ECE won the third position, respectively. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group) appreciated the efforts of the Equal Opportunity Cell and urged to keep conducting such types of competitions, keeping in mind the expansion of new horizons for students.

Planner 2023 of HMV released

As per the annual practice of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Planner 2023 was released by DAVCMC Mentors in New Delhi. The planner was released by President DAVCMC and Padamshree awardee Dr. Punam Suri, Vice President H.R. Gandhar and Director Higher Education IAS (Retd.) Shiv Raman Gaur. President DAVCMC congratulated Prof. Dr. Ajay Sareen and prayed to Almighty for its success this year. This planner has the contribution of Sushil Kumar (Incharge) and members Dr. Anjana Bhatia, Dr. Meenu Talwar and Ravi Maini. Principal Dr. Ajay Sareen congratulated the team members.

KMV introduces social outreach

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced social outreach as a value added compulsory programme for all the students of semester IV, in which the students are initiated into community service under the guidance of the faculty. During COVID under this programme, the students helped the needy people in the vicinity of their homes. This year 482 students took up projects related to literacy drive, environment sustainability, medical and food adulteration camps in villages besides visiting orphanages, old age homes and making short videos on various social issues. Gandhian Studies Centre granted by UGC to KMV since its inception in 2007 has provided life skills in fashion designing, cosmetology and basic computers. The centre has empowered more than 4000 girls free of cost both within the college campus and through various camps in villages. KMV has initiated Empathy Corner outside the college campus which aims to create a sense of responsibility and empathy among the younger generation. Among the various social initiatives the college has been doing consistent work for the students of Banarasi Dass Charitable School, Transport Nagar, Jalandhar adopted by KMV in 2009. The college has extended assistance in the form of providing benches, tables, chairs, getting the school building white washed, stationery, bags, blackboard, fans and setting up a recreation room.

Eklavya educator gets Award

Eklavya School Chairman J.K. Gupta congratulated Rajwinder Kaur (Educator) for receiving the most prestigious award National Best Teacher Award by the Federation of Private Schools (FAP)-2022. He said it is undoubtedly a moment of tremendous pride and joy for the school. He appreciated her zeal, innovativeness and hard work to generate innovative ideas for the betterment of students. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Jagjit Singh, President of FAP, Chandigarh University. School Director Seema Handa felt elevated with one more success. She gave best wishes to Rajwinder Kaur and advised the whole staff to update themselves to the ever changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor to the knowledge society. Principal Komal Arora also complimented Rajwinder.

Educational tour for MGN students

MGN Public School Kapurthala organised an educational tour to Jaisalmer and Jodhpur from December 25 to 30. Students from classes VIII to XII along with the teachers participated. It was an exotic tour with special flavours for the youth and teenagers with high class sound, supported luxury coaches, well arranged night camping site with fire and music for maximum level of entertainment. The students visited rich historical and cultural discoveries. They enjoyed camel safari, jeep safari and sunset point in Jaisalmer. They also saw royal Patwa Haveli, Salim Haveli and other historical forts. The children made a visit to Kuldhara village to know more about the culture and heritage of Rajasthan. They also visited War Memorial in Jaisalmer. Umaid Mahal, Mehrangarh Fort and Jaswant Thada in Jodhpur was also the main attraction. Children were mesmerised to see the architect of these historical forts and ravishing havelis. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia expressed her views that such educational tours not only help the children to explore the new arenas but also build their confidence in understanding the real world.

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

Now, foreigners can't buy houses in Canada

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

12 flights cancelled in Chandigarh

Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in a fortnight

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh reward for info on terrorists

Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists

Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...

Post-mortem report of Delhi woman reveals there was no injury suggestive of a sexual assault

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...

Junior athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...

Statement made by a minister cannot be attributed vicariously to govt: Supreme Court

No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court

A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...


After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

After clear sky for four days, fog back in Amritsar

Defunct traffic lights GT road stretch need replacement

Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Car-auto-rickshaw collision: Driver turns out to be minor

One dies in road accident

Experts from Army remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Army experts remove live bombshell from Chandigarh site

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

Mayoral polls on January 17, three-way fight on cards in Chandigarh

‘She was continuously screaming but they didn’t stop vehicle’: Sultanpuri accident victim’s friend recalls events of horrific night

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

Delhi woman dragged under car was not alone; woman accompanying her fled after incident: Police

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

Eyewitness to Delhi dragging incident has come forward and is giving her testimony: Delhi Police

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds ~30 cr, first time ever!

Property tax recovery by Jalandhar MC exceeds Rs 30 cr, first time ever!

Garha residents against move to turn PHC into Aam Aadmi Clinic

Won’t tolerate any laxity at work, ETO warns Powercom officials

Signboards in Punjabi installed

Woman among three nabbed for extortion

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Ludhiana police arrest gangster Ajay Pandit from Una in Himachal Pradesh

Staff shortage amid BF.7 scare: At Ludhiana Civil Hospital, lone medicine specialist handling patient rush

PAC complains against Ludhiana MC for not removing dump near canal bank

Open use of banned ‘Chinese’ string in Ludhiana for flying kite poses threat

5 held with 7 stolen two-wheelers, mobiles in Ludhiana

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Congress objects to bigger pie for AAP on delimitation panel in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers seek job regularisation

Writers celebrate 75 years of Language Department

13-year-old judo player brings laurels to Patiala

Police make efforts to eradicate drug menace