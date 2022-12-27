St Soldier remembers sacrifice

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Paying tribute to the martyrdom of Mata Gujri and four Sahibzaade Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Sukhmani Sahib path was recited at St Soldier Group of Institutions. Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh was present at St Soldier School Kartarpur branch. On this occasion, the staff members and students offered prayers and remembered the sacrifices made by the gurus. Group Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said that everyone should remember Mata Gujri and Char Sahibzaade in our hearts and follow the path shown by them, rising above caste and all religions.

PCM SD student shines

State-level U-19 tournament was organised at Gandhi Ground Badminton Hall Amritsar. A student of Class XII non-medical from PCM SD Senior Secondary School, Kritika Thakur, secured the first position, and also made a place in the 'Khelo India Championship'. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar and School Head Sushma Sharma congratulated the sportsperson and Assistant Professors of Department of Physical Education, Harvinder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur, on this occasion. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice-President Vinod Dada, members of the managing committee and Principal motivated Kritika Thakur to perform well in 'Khelo India'.

KMV students excel in kho-kho

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's Kho-Kho team secured champion position in Inter-College Kho-Kho Championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. KMV team beat BBK DAV team by a score of 15-7, Government College team by a score of 18-3 and HMV team by a score of 13-5. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the players and averred that players at KMV are provided many facilities which include free education, hostel, mess and transport facilities. She also lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, Baldina, coaches Nirmal Saini and Jatinder for this achievement.

Mathematics Day celebrated

On the occasion of the birthday of the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, Mathematics Day was celebrated by the Ramanujan Mathematics Club at DIPS College of Education, Rarra Morr, Hoshiarpur. The students of DIPS College of Education were given mathematical puzzles to solve within the stipulated time. Various activities related to mathematics were organised for them. Club in-charge Divya said that every year Mathematics Day by the government. In 2015, a film also came on him, in which information about his life has been given. He has contributed a lot to the numbers and formulas of mathematics. She inspired BEd teachers to attract children towards mathematics by explaining interesting formulas of mathematics through new methods in future.

NSS camp underway at Hans Raj

A seven-day special NSS camp is going on in the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya and the third day of the camp as usual started with DAV Gaan and NSS song. On this third day Kamalpreet Kaur, Riya and Ankita presented the report of the previous day in Punjabi, Hindi and English, respectively. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen admired the efforts of NSS volunteers and blessed them for their bright career ahead. The NSS volunteers went to the Botanical Garden of the college and cleaned the whole area of the ground. They gathered the dead leaves from the botanical garden and stored at a place for making vermi-compost for plants. After lunch, NSS volunteer did the task to clean the eco-garden of the college and used the waste products to maintain it. NSS volunteers prepared a beautiful path with waste plastic bottles. Waste bicycle and old cloths were used by the students to enhance the charm of the eco-garden.

Adventure trip for students

To add some adventure in the students' life, Eklavya School organised a picnic to Curo Mall (Fun Zone) for classes Nursery to V. The picnic was organised by the team of Eklavya under the supervision of School Administrator Dimple Malhotra. Chairman of the school, JK Gupta, and Director, Seema Handa, said that these kind of fun activities refresh the mind of the kids. It renews health and spirits by enjoyment and relaxation. The students of pre-primary enjoyed the bumping, bouncing, racing games and students of primary played adventures games.

X-mas celebrations at MGN schools

MGN Public Schools decorated their campuses with bells, streamers and other decorative items. Before closing for the winter holiday and new year, the school held several events in advance for Christmas. School Manager Ravinder Singh Mehta and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to experience the power of sharing and helping others.

NSS camp concludes

The closing function of seven-day NSS camp was organised in which NSS volunteers of NSS units of Hindu Kanya Collegiate School, Kapurthala, showcased their talents and shared their experiences through their speeches, songs and poems. Sukhwinder Kaur, sarpanch of Nizampur village, graced the event as the chief guest. Sanjeev Bhalla, Office Superintendent, Mukti and Reena Salota, NSS Programme Officers of the collegiate school, were also present. A special video depicting the experiences of NSS volunteers during the camp was shown. Swati, NSS volunteer, hosted the event. Special tags were bestowed to the best NSS Volunteers.