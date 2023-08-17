St Soldier students celebrate I-Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Independence Day was celebrated by organising a patriotic programme dedicated to the independence of India by the Inter-College Friends Colony branch of St Soldier Group of Institutions. The school campus and the students were painted in the colours of patriotism on the occasion. Choreography on ‘Teri mitti mein mil jawan, mera bharat mahan’, and a group dance on ‘One Nation in Unity’ were presented by the students. Besides, the students celebrated the day by singing patriotic songs holding the Tricolour in their hands. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the students and teachers on the occasion and saluted those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

National Sports & Culture Meet

The students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar, shone in the National Rankhel Sports and Culture Promotion Meet 2023. The event was held at Shantiniketan Group of Institution, Agra, on August 3-4-5. In taekwondo, Disha (U-14) -43 kg, Anurag (U-14) -26 kg and Sushant (U-14) -29 kg won gold medals. In skating, Nishchay Kundra (U-11) won gold, Hargunpreet Singh (U-14) silver and bronze, Pulkit Arora (U-14) silver and bronze, Suhas gold and silver, Taksh (U-14) gold and bronze, Hardik Arora (U-17) gold and silver. In badminton (U-17), Krish Kapoor won bronze and Gurnoor Kaur won silver. All of them have been selected to participate in the International Indo-Nepal Championship 2023 at Pokhra.

Alumni talk

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus recently hosted an alumni talk, featuring Saurabh Sethi, an alumnus of the MBA 2006 batch. The event aimed to motivate and guide students toward success in life and their chosen professions. Sethi, state head, Airtel Payments Bank Business, shared six tips drawn from his personal journey that have the potential to shape the future of aspiring students. The talk commenced with Sethi emphasising the importance of choosing knowledge over marks. Sethi shared his belief that a dynamic skill set equips individuals to adapt to the ever evolving professional landscape, enhancing their prospects in the long run.

Workshop on peace, food security

The Global Peace Foundation and DAVIET jointly hosted a workshop on ‘Peace, food security and sustainable agriculture’. Poojita Goswami spoke on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and ‘Peace and Inclusive Growth’ and emphasised the importance of unity and harmony, promoting the idea of a global family working together for common goals. Rumit Walia spoke on ‘Peace, Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture’ and stressed the crucial role of sustainable farming practices in ensuring food security for the present and future generations. Divanshu spoke on ‘Agriculture and Climate Change: From the Lens of Social Entrepreneurs’,’ highlighting the impact of climate change on agriculture and its implications on food security. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal, encouraged the students to contribute actively to building a better world. The event witnessed the participation of distinguished personalities, faculty members and staff, fostering hope for a future driven by peace and sustainability.

English Declamation Contest

Guru Amar Dass Public School organised an English declamation contest for its junior wing for Grades 3 to 5. Students spoke on the topics ‘Value of Education’, ‘Saving the Earth’,‘Health is Wealth’, ‘Good Habits’ and the ‘Increasing Use of Mobile Phones’. Students shared their views on the chosen topics. Samarth Singh and Kashish from Grade 3, Simerdeep Kaur from Grade 4 and Aradhya from Grade 5 bagged the first position. Ajit Singh Sethi, president, congratulated the winners. Dr Aparana Mehta, principal, and Dr Sonika Singh, vice-principal, gave certificates to the winners and encouraged the students to participate in such competitions in future also.