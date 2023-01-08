 St Soldier Students shine in games : The Tribune India

St Soldier Students shine in games

Students with their medals and certificates. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of St. SoldierDivine Public School, Main Campus, Jalandhar-Amritsar Bypass Branch, who excelled in the cluster games organised by CBSE on the previous day, were felicitated. Principal Reena Agnihotri said that under 19 student Sunny got bronze medal in 400 meters while Harjoban Singh got bronze medal in under 19 javelin throw. Coach Karanveer Singh said that the students have achieved this position by participating in this cluster league for the first time. Appreciating the students, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra wished them all the best and assured all the students that every possible facility will be provided by the institution to help the students progress in sports.

Sanskriti KMV principal bags award

Sanskriti KMV School has uncapped its new year achievement box with an addition of its Leader’s Award prominently in the field of social engagement programme. Rachna Monga, Principal, has been awarded with Leader’s Award in Community Engagement, School Excellence Award by eduExcellence in an event of 13th IIT Delhi International K-12 Conference, EduCarnival 2022, held recently at IIT Delhi. While quoting on the achievement, Monga mentioned that community engagement programmes are an integral part students’ holistic development that adds no-wall classroom with life skill learning.

Seminar on Agniveer by IAF wing

To make the students aware about Agniveer, an online seminar was organised by the Employment Office Kapurthala at DIPS College (Co-Educational) Dhilwan. In the seminar, information about Agniveer was given by the Indian Air Force wing. They said that many different types of posts are announced by the Air Force, for which there are different conditions that the candidates have to fulfill. For this, the most important thing is that Intermediate or equivalent examination should be passed with 50 per cent marks in mathematics, physics and English. Students can also become a part of it by giving the entrance examination to be held. College coordinator Harpreet Kaur said that by making a career in this field, the youth can not only fly their dreams but can also serve the country. She thanked the Employment Office Kapurthala and the members of the Indian Air Force Wing for making the students aware of this important information.

KMV promotes entrepreneurship

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has proven its mettle in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship. Throwing more light on it, Principal Prof. Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that KMV is dedicated to organise various activities to promote entrepreneurial and innovative culture among the students and faculty. KMV has also been granted Institutions Innovation Council by Ministry of Human Resource Development in order to impart education related to start ups and entrepreneurship in their respective fields. With the continuous motivation, many students have started their own ventures, be it a fashion boutique, beauty salon, diet clinic, nutritive foods manufacturing, bakery house, e-retailing, freelance photography and video editing etc. Prof. Dwivedi concluded by saying that innovative and entrepreneurial initiatives at KMV will improve the key competence of entrepreneurship and will lead to more innovative behaviour among students and faculty.

PCM SD student 3rd in judo c’ship

Student of PCM SD College for Women gets third position in Inter-College Judo Championship organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Shia (B.A.Part II), student of PCM SD College for Women, won the Intercollege Judo Championship 52 kg organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. She secured third position in the same. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, Senior Vice President Vinod Dada, other members of the managing committee and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the winner student and inspired her to set new dimensions of success in future. The Principal also maintained that students who excel in various sports are always encouraged by the college.

Awareness on healthy food

To motivate people and students towards healthy food and lifestyle, an activity was organised by the students of NSS Club of DIPS College (Co-Educational) Dhilwan at Government Primary School Dhagra. Information about the disadvantages of junk food and benefits of nutritious food gave by NSS students. They told that by eating junk food, students can become a victim of many diseases. Through a skit, the students told how eating junk food affects their health and development. Kids can be mentally and physically weak. Along with this, they always inspired to eat seasonal fruits and vegetables. Many types of vegetables are available in the winter season, by consuming which we can make ourselves healthy. Healthy food packets were distributed to all the students by the college.

EXPERT LECTURE ON BIS

An expert lecture on the activities of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was hosted by DAVIET on the college premises. Sanjeevan Dadwal, the Zonal Resource Person for BIS, was the keynote speaker. The lecture was attended by enthusiastic students, faculty and staff members. Dadwal began his lecture by giving a brief overview of the history and mandate of the BIS, which is the national standards body of India. He explained that the BIS is responsible for developing and promoting standardisation in the country, and for ensuring that Indian products meet international quality standards. He went on to discuss the various types of standards developed by the BIS, including those related to safety, performance, and environmental protection. Dadwal then shared that the government has come up with an initiative wherein every student will be trained and provided with the material to educate at least 20 more people about BIS.

