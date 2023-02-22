Staff crunch ails Civil Hospital in Phagwara

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, February 21

The 110-bedded Civil Hospital at Phagwara is facing an acute shortage of staff, including specialist doctors. It has been learnt that there are 31 sanctioned posts of medical officers in the hospital but only 17 medical officers are working while the posts of surgeon, radiologists, anaesthetists, pathologists and medical officers are lying vacant. More than 500 outdoor patients come to the hospital daily for treatment which puts pressure on the existing staff.

The SMO said there are 119 sanctioned posts of medical and para-medical staff in the hospital of which 54 are lying vacant. Nine posts of staff nurses are vacant. It has been learnt that one post of lab technician, two of senior pharmacy officer, an accountant, one clerk, two posts of drivers, one gardener, two operation theatre Assistant, five posts of sweepers, 15 posts of ward attendants, one post of dental mechanic are lying vacant. Surprisingly, the Civil Hospital has no sweeper and no driver at all. Moreover, no physician is permanently available. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber said he has written to the higher authorities to fill the posts.