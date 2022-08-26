Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 26

The city police claimed to have solved the murder case of staff nurse Baljinder Kaur, who was found dead at Pearl Hospital here on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Satguru Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Police Commissioner Jalandhar, Gursharan Singh Sandhu said, the police team of CIA Staff led by DCP Investigation Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP City Jagjit Singh Saroya and other senior officials arrested Satguru from Nagar Council office in Fatehgarh Sahib on late Thursday evening.

He said during the interrogation, the accused revealed that he met Baljinder on Facebook around four months back, consequently, the duo started talking to each other, and exchanged gifts on several occasions.

“Recently, both had a fight over something, following which, Satguru in fit of rage planned to kill Baljinder”, said Sandhu, adding that he came to Jalandhar via train and even did recce of the spot two hours before committing the crime.

“He entered the hospital by scaling the wall and went straight to Baljinder’s room. He attacked Baljinder with a knife, and when Jyoti, another nurse who was present in the room, tried to stop him, he attacked her too”, CP added.

DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the weapon used in the crime was recovered by the police from an empty plot near the hospital. He also said another staff nurse, who received serious injuries in the attack, is said to be stable now. “A case under sections 302, 307, 120B of the IPC has been registered against the accused”, he added.