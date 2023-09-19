Staff shortage plagues Phagwara Civil Hospital

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, September 18

Though the state government repeatedly claims about good infrastructure in civil hospitals besides free lab tests and medicines to the patients, the 140-bedded local Civil Hospital in Phagwara, including the 30-bedded Mother-Child Care Centre, has been grappling with a shortage of nurses, doctors and different types of medical equipment for the past several months.

?During a round of the Civil Hospital, it was found that the Civil Hospital despite its capacity of 140 beds faces an acute shortage of nursing staff. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehmber Ram said that out of 24 sanctioned posts of nurses, seven are lying vacant, one nurse was absent and two staff nurses were on maternity leave. The SMO said that one staff nurse was deputed in dialysis unit ward, three nurses were deputed in the emergency wing, so only eight staff nurses were available in different wards. The SMO said it made smooth functioning of the hospital very difficult. He said he has written to the higher authorities to fill the vacant posts of nurses as soon as possible.

The SMO also admitted that 15 posts of medical officers were lying vacant in the Civil Hospital whereas 31 posts of medical officers have been sanctioned. He said that of the 16 Medical Officers (MOs), three have continuously been absent from their duties. The SMO disclosed that three more Medical Officers were going to leave the government job, making it difficult to run the 140-bedded Civil Hospital because of an acute shortage of staff. The SMO said that he has repeatedly been writing to the higher authorities to fill the vacant posts of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff for the smooth functioning of the Civil Hospital that is located along the national highway.

