Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 8

With the district administration finalising the arrangements for the counting of votes on March 10, the stage is all set for smooth completion of the counting process in three Assembly segments of Nawanshahr.

Dry day on March 10 In view of counting day on March 10, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has declared dry day in district on Thursday. He said dry day has been declared in entire district on to ensure no untoward situation takes place amid counting of votes for Assembly elections

While inspecting the counting centres in Banga, Nawanshahr and Balachaur, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, who was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Jasbir Singh, said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure free, fair and transparent counting of votes for the Assembly election.

Sarangal said while the counting of votes would be held in 16 rounds in Nawanshahr, it would be finished in 15 rounds each at Banga and Balachaur. He said adequate security personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order at the counting centres and no stone would be left unturned to ensure that the entire process was completed peacefully.

He said votes of five Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from each assembly segment would be counted separately after the counting of votes from the electronic voting machines.

Sarangal said the EVM and VVPAT machines were constantly under CCTV surveillance and three-tier security had been provided by the state police, Punjab Armed Police and paramilitary forces.

He said the counting of votes would take place simultaneously at 8 am in all the counting centres.

He said no victory procession had been allowed following the announcement of the results. The entire counting process would be closely monitored by three election observers.