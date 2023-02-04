Stakeholders meet to give push to 'One District One Product' drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 3

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Industries Department, Punjab, organised a nationwide awareness campaign ‘One District One Product — Districts as Export Hubs’ here on Friday.

Officials interacted with manufacturers, artisans, state government officials and the media personnel. This is the first such event in Punjab to promote district-wise local products. The event, which was chaired by Additional Director General (North) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Rajinder Chaudhry, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Major Dr Amit Mahajan in the DC office.

This initiative is a part of the Government of India’s efforts to promote the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and support the development of indigenous products. The nationwide awareness campaign for the one district programme is aimed at improving the economic viability of MSMEs and promoting the consumption of locally made products.

The programme team engaged in discussions with the stakeholders, providing updates on their products and the support and guidance available from the government.

Ishdeep Singh, from the prgoramme team, gave a brief introduction about the initiative. He highlighted various interventions being undertaken by the Central and state governments to establish a stronger brand for India’s unique products. Other team members Deepangna Singhi and Prerana Preyasi interacted with the sellers from various districts of Punjab and talked about the benefits of the initiative.

Under the initiative, products from Punjab which have reached the global platform, including the sports goods from Jalandhar, were displayed at the World Economic Forum, Davos. The sports goods were also sent to the Embassy of India in Croatia, Argentina and Uruguay as well. Jalandhar has got some products on its list for the one district programme other than the sports goods, such as honey and leather products.

On display was wood inlay work from Hoshiarpur and phulkari work from Patiala. Major Mahajan shared how the platform was facilitating and guiding producers, farmers, artisans and manufacturers to realise their potential.

Rajinder Chaudhry suggested the sellers to use the power of social media to generate the product demands. He also emphasised on the need for artisan training and extensive coverage of artisan story to boost the demand.

This event witnessed representation from Punjab state officials, which included Ravinder Garg, Deputy Director, Industries, and Commerce, Punjab; Dr Deep Singh Gill, General Manager, DIC Jalandhar; and Manjit Lally, Assistant Director, DIC, Jalandhar; and Stephen Seelam from Invest Punjab.

The event was supported by Mahesh Khanna, Joint Director, Industries and Commerce; Punjab, Ankur Goyal, Assistant Director, Industries and Commerce, Punjab; and PSIEC officials among others.