Star Air all set for its inaugural flight from Adampur tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 29

With Star Air all set to begin its services from Adampur civil airport this Sunday, passengers from here will board the Embraer 175 on the inaugural Hindon-Nanded-Bengaluru flight at 12:50 pm.

Flight Timings Take off from Bengaluru at 7.15 am, will reach Nanded at 8.35 am. Connecting flight from Nanded at 9 am, to reach Hindon at 11 am. From Hindon, it will take off at 11.25 am and reach Adampur at 12.25 pm.

For return trip, flight will take off from Adampur at 12.50 pm, reach Hindon at 1.50 pm. Next flight will take off from Hindon at 2.15 pm and land at Nanded at 4.15 pm. From Nanded, it will take off at 4.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.05 pm

The first flight will be launched sans the usual fanfare as no politician will attend the event as the Model Code of Conduct is in force ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. For the same reason, all local leaders from the BJP, AAP and Congress had chosen to attend the launch of the inauguration of the newly upgraded airport terminal at Adampur three weeks ago, that too sans any flight.

Airport officials said that the online booking for flights was drawing a huge response, especially since a lot of passengers from the region were interested in visiting Takht Sri Hazoor Sahib at Nanded. So far, there are two trains going to Nanded and this is the only flight from the region going to the historical place.

The officials said that the flight for April 1 had been cancelled. “The flights shall remain a little erratic for the first 10 days owing to some defence-related activities in the area. But we shall be keeping passengers informed about any changes in timing on SMS. The situation is beyond our control but things would get completely streamlined from April 11 onward,” they said.

The Adampur civil airport started functioning in 2018, but flights were withheld for nearly four years, mostly because of the onset of the Covid pandemic. As per the new online schedule, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 7.15 am and reach Nanded at 8.35 am. The connecting flight will start from Nanded at 9 am and reach Hindon at 11 am. From Hindon, it will take off at 11.25 am and reach Adampur at 12.25 pm. For the return trip, the flight will take off from Adampur at 12.50 pm and reach Hindon at 1.50 pm. After a 25 minute gap, the next flight will take off from Hindon at 2.15 pm and land at Nanded at 4.15 pm. From Nanded, it will take off at 4.45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.05 pm.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.