Jalandhar: Star-studded evening for cops at PAP complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 1

A galaxy of stars, including Punjabi singers and Pollywood stars Ammy Virk, Guggu Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Binnu Dhillon, Master Saleem, Nimrat Khaira, Tarsem Jassar, Malkeet Rauni and Karamjit Anmol, gathered at PAP Complex here this evening. The event was a cultural show ‘Guldasta-2023’ organised by the Punjab Police in collaboration with Punjabi Film and TV Actors Association (PFTAA).

It was announced at the occasion that the celebrities at the event had chosen to perform without levying any charges. All senior police officials and high-rank officers from all nearby districts attended the gala evening and enjoyed the dinner. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav welcomed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other dignitaries to the event.

At the opening, CM Mann said the event was dedicated at facilitating the Punjab Police families to sit together and enjoy this event. Mann said he hoped that in the coming times the stars of tinsel world would also participate in this event.

In his speech, Mann said his focus was on modernisation of the police force on scientific lines and introducing Artificial Intelligence. He also handed over the cheques of ex gratia to the family of cops who had laid down their lives during the call of duty. He said that the state government had already given the nod to start the recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state.

The CM also felicitated the members of PFTAA and unveiled song ‘Ardas’ written by ADGP MF Farooqui and song by renowned singer Master Saleem.