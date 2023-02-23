Start ‘booking and dispatch services’ in state: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 22

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today urged Punjabi NRIs to open ‘booking and dispatch’ services in the state for doing their transport business abroad.

Addressing a gathering, after inaugurating an office of Canada-based Harman Transport Company near Kultham in Banga, the minister said by providing such services, a large number of youngsters will get employment.

Appreciating the endeavour of Canada-based company, which has a very large bus fleet in Canada, for creating employment opportunities for around 100 local youths by opening the office, the minister urged the diaspora associated with transport and trucking business to open their office in the state for generating employment for the youth. He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had urged the NRIs to provide employment on their own land, and local youngsters will benefit from the ‘booking and dispatch’ operations of NRIs.

“Mann government will provide all kinds of support to the NRI Punjabis operating their foreign businesses from the soil of Punjab,” asserted the minister, adding that “we will not let them face any difficulty.” He exhorted the transporters based in the USA and UK to start such services in Punjab.