Start work on Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road: MP Rinku

Jalandhar, September 1

Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Friday emphasised the need for immediate start of 5.6-km Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha four-lane road project to manage massive traffic flow.

Discussing the progress of various development projects, MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said Rs 27-crore Lamba Pind-Jandu Singha project was already approved by the state government and its forest clearance was also obtained by the authorities concerned.

‘shift electricity poles’ Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku also asked the PSPCL to immediately shift the electricity poles from the stretch so that construction work could be started as soon as possible. He said the PWD had already transferred the required amount of expenditure to PSPCL in this regard.

He said the projects would ensure the development of Jalandhar by easing out traffic movement both inside and outside the city. He said the projects must be executed in a time-bound manner in the larger public interest.

Rinku also took stock of the Ladhewali ROB project, Adampur flyover, Adampur Civil Airport, community Hall among others. He said the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was making concerted efforts for the all-around development of Jalandhar and these key projects would pave way for the transformation of urban development.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal ordered the formation of joint committees involving various departments like PSPCL, PWD and Forest for speedy execution of the development projects.

