State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 3

Two teachers from Jalandhar have made it to the list of teachers who would be conferred the State Award on Teachers’ Day.

Ashok Kumar Basra, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Jamsher, and Deepak Kumar, a master cadre teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Nurpur, will be felicitated for their efforts to transform their respective schools into smart schools.

Ashok Basra

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Ashok Basra said he had been rendering service as the principal in the school since 2012. He said with the help of NRIs, local community and other influential people, he arranged nearly Rs 90 lakh to upgrade his school into a smart school. He claimed his school is the first school in the district which was named as a smart school.

“We have air conditioners and projectors installed in almost all classrooms. We have chemistry, physics and even mathematics labs. Besides, the infrastructure in the school is better than even private ones. At present, over 800 students are studying there, and even those who passed out had got admission in top MBBS, BDS, BTech colleges in India,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, meanwhile, is one of the teachers who had developed the Punjab Educare App. The app was developed in 2020 during Covid-19 to ease the online study-at-home burden of students. He claimed that the app was a big hit and even teachers and students from other states were using it.