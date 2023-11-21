State handball championship: Mansa girls, Ludhiana boys emerge champs

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 20

The 45th Punjab State Handball Championship held at Kirpal Sagar was won by Mansa in the girls’ category and Ludhiana in the boys’ category. Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, MLA Banga was present as the chief guest, while Kirpal Sagar Academy chairman Dr Karamjit Singh attended as special guest.

Boys' team from Ludhiana that won handball championship in Nawanshahr.

Wolf Gang Gerlich from Austria inaugurated the final match. The final matches were extremely exciting. In the girls’ category, fierce competition took place in Mansa and Hoshiarpur. Both the teams remained on equal score until the final time. Mansa took a one-goal lead during the final moments of the match.

Gurpreet Kaur proved to be the best player of the tournament. The match ended with a score of 15-14.

In the boys’ category, Ludhiana and Jalandhar teams competed against each other. The teams were tied 19-19 at full time. Extra time was awarded three times. The score reached 22-22. Ludhiana took the lead during the last three minutes, and the match finished at 26-22. Sahil was declared the best player of the tournament. The winning teams, players, coaches and guests were honoured with trophies, mementoes, handball kits by the Punjab State Handball Association.

#Mansa #Nawanshahr