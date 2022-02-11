Punjab needs honest govt, says Hanspal

Jalandhar, February 10
Former Congress leader Prof HS Hanspal, who joined the AAP recently, claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party was the only party that can make Punjab progressive and prosperous. Therefore, the people of Punjab should vote for the AAP and give them a chance to form the government.
He said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has done commendable work for the betterment of Delhi's people. Similarly, people of Punjab will get better facilities on the lines of Delhi, if the AAP comes to power in the state.
Hanspal was a member of the state election committee of the Congress and was seeking a ticket for his grandson from the Sahnewal Assembly segment.
