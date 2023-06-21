State of parks: Park in VIP locality without any maintenance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

This is a park which has the houses of all top officials around it – the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of Police and the DIG, Jalandhar. Popularly known as ‘DC Park’, this huge-size park is located in the Old Baradari locality.

There is a walking track too, but the whole park is devoid of even a single flower or for that matter any ornamental bush. There of course are tall trees around, but the first look of it makes one feel it is barren with patches of grass here and there. There is wild growth along all the boundaries and heaps of dry leaves that have fallen from the trees can be seen at all corners waiting to be lifted or to be used as compost. The only foliage which can be prominently seen are the giloy creepers which have taken the support of the iron grills along the boundary.

The park have swings but these are in such a poor condition that no children can be seen using them. The paints have gone off and their iron grills have begun to rust. The benches too have broken and hence very few elderly people turn up here. But the park is somehow popular with a group of young men who have put up a net and enjoy playing volleyball in the morning time.

Two small sections of the park have also been used as lodging for the staff of the VIPs and as public toilets for the visitors around the area. Sandwiched between double boundary wall is also a small area which the passersby use to give offerings presuming that there are snakes around. The area does have some holes in the ground.

Jagan Nath, Municipal Corporation Engineer (Horticulture), said, “The maintenance of some parks in the Old Baradari locality are with us and others with the PWD. So, I need to check on this one. The MC does not maintain the parks. We are only paying an amount of Rs 2.5 per sq m to the Residents’ Welfare Associations of the particular areas that have been entrusted with maintaining the parks. It is the associations which are handling all work including plantations, hiring gardeners, etc.”

