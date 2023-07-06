State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 5

Park number 12 in Urban Estate, Phase 1, here, paints a picture of neglect by Municipal Corporation officials. Rampant growth of cannabis, broken benches, damaged main gate and absence of swings are perfect examples of the laxity shown by the authorities concerned towards the maintenance of the park.

The park remains out of the bounds for visitors, unintentionally transforming it into a safe haven for drug addicts.

A damaged main gate of the park in Urban Estate, Phase 1, Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Despite being situated in one of the city’s upscale neighbourhoods with a sizable population residing nearby, repeated pleas of residents to restore the park to its former glory have fallen on deaf ears.

Residents expressed dismay over the situation, highlighting the lack of accountability regarding the funds allocated for the maintenance of the park. They claim that the MC had allocated funds to the welfare society or the management responsible for its upkeep, but it remains a mystery as to where the money has gone as the condition of the park remains unchanged.

In addition, absence of swings and benches irks residents. “Parks not only contribute to the greenery but also serve as a central attraction for a particular colony or area. Moreover, residents enjoy morning and evening walks as well as engage in conversations at parks,” said Balminder Kaur, a resident.

Shashi Kiran, a local resident, said the deteriorating condition of the park was not only an eyesore but also a nuisance for people. “Those who are responsible for the upkeep of parks must be held accountable and officials concerned should take immediate action”, she said.

The residents demanded immediate intervention of the local authorities. They urged officials concerned to allocate adequate resources, prioritise park restoration and check the presence of addicts in order to reclaim the tranquillity and safety of their locality.