State’s 1st automatic robotic surgery centre in Phagwara

Phagwara, December 21
Parhar Hospital located in Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, has now become the first fully automatic robotic surgery centre of Punjab.
Dr Rohan Singh Parhar, advance robotic joint replacement and complex trauma surgeon, said robotic technology is available in many hospitals, but regarding knee, shoulder and hip joint replacement with state-of-the-art and fully automatic robotic technology, Parhar Hospital is the first hospital not only in Punjab but also in North India to have the facility of changing the blood. He said fully robotic surgery would result in shorter hospital stays for patients.
Dr Rohan’s father, Dr Amrik Singh Parhar said a new era of orthopaedic surgery with a fully robotic system will start, where it will bring unprecedented benefits to the patients and also prove to be more economical.
