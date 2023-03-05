State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 4

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa dedicated Punjab’s first digital library built in Hoshiarpur to the public.

Talking to mediapersons after the inauguration of the digital library at Civil Lines, Hoshiarpur, today, the minister said the state-of-the-art library, made at a cost of Rs 3 crore, will benefit every section, and a large number of people visited the facility on the first day itself.

He added that the library would be maintained by Zila Parishad, Hoshiarpur. He said for the convenience of the readers, a cafeteria will also be built here in the coming time.

Giving information about the digital library, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the entire content in the library would be available through digital medium. She said the library comprises a kids’ zone, a separate room for senior citizens and a digital reading room. Also, tablets and WiFi are available for visitors.

Special arrangements have been made for the preparation of competitive examinations and related study material has been provided. Apart from this, arrangements have been made for newspapers, magazines and other books. She informed that a conference room has also been arranged in the library.

The membership fee of the library is Rs 300 a month, in which 25 per cent discount has been given to the students. Apart from this, if there is any needy student or person, his library fees will be sponsored by Sarbat Da Bhala Society. The library will be open from 9 am to 7 pm the whole week.