Stem cell donor registration camp held at Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 8

The first stem cell donor registration camp was organised at Government College here today. In the camp, not only the students of Government College but also professors took part in a big way. Giving information, project convener Naresh Gupta said Simmi Singh and Jasleen Garcha of the Arjan Vir Foundation gave detailed information to the students about stem cell registration project and explained how through registration we can help any needy sick person. You can contribute to healing.

The project convener said that due to the detailed presentation about stem cells and the awareness campaign run by the college professors, many students got themselves registered for the stem cell donation registration process and gave their oral swab samples. Naresh Gupta told that in order to save people from deadly diseases, the district administration is working on stem cell scheme in collaboration with the Arjan Vir Foundation in the district. He said that stem cell therapy is very effective for many life-threatening diseases like blood cancer, thalassemia, genetic disorders and treatment of these life-threatening diseases is possible with the use of this therapy.

He thanked district president of Sarbat Da Bhala Society Agnyapal Singh Sahni, college Principal Jogesh and lecturer Meenakshi Paramveer for conducting the camp. The next camp will be organised at Urmila Devi Ayurvedic College, Hoshiarpur on August 11, he further added.

#Hoshiarpur