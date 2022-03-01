STEM labs to promote scientific temper among students

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

To promote the scientific thinking among students, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths Learning) labs are being set up at a cost of Rs 2,41,90,000 in government high and senior secondary schools of the district by the administration. With these labs not only they will be attracted to these subjects, they will be able to understand the concepts easily through maximum practical demonstration.

Under this initiative, undertaken by Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, the students of government schools will be able to easily learn difficult subjects like science, technology and mathematics through modern labs in their own school.

Inaugurating the Innovation STEM Lab by planting a tree at Government Senior Secondary School Phalahi on National Science Day, the Deputy Commissioner said STEM Labs modules were being started in 41 Government High and Senior Secondary Schools of the district for Class IX and above. Of these, labs have been set up in 36 schools with a cost of Rs. 5.9 lakh per lab. He said in each lab there are various equipment, components, science lab setup, display parts, table top models, robotics kits, advanced robotics kits, stem lab activities, furniture and storage trays for lab setups are being provided.

Riyait said to impart quality education in STEM Lab, students would be taught every subject in an experimental way and they would be given scientific experiments. He said in one STEM lab 1,000 experiments would be conducted by children of different age groups. He said the district administration was committed to provide best education and facilities to the children of government schools and more useful steps would be taken for the progress of the students.