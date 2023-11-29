STF cracks down on drug peddlers, nabs 2

Jalandhar, November 28
Cracking down on drug peddlers in the state, the Special Task Force (STF), Punjab, in collaboration with the Division Number 4 police team, apprehended two drug smugglers during a raid at a house near Milap Chowk here this afternoon. The police also confiscated 400 grams of heroin from the suspects.
The suspects have been identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Moga, and Harjinder Singh, hailing from Maqsudan in Jalandhar.
It is learnt that the Punjab STF got a tip-off that a Moga-based smuggler was coming to Jalandhar to deliver consignment today. Subsequently, the police raided their hideout in Milap Chowk and arrested both smugglers.
AIG Jagjit Saroya, under whose leadership the operation was launched, said both suspects were seasoned smugglers. He said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against them. Further probe was on in the case.
