Stolen goods seized, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

The district police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta, have arrested two miscreants and recovered a huge quantity of stolen or snatched goods from them.

The suspects have been identified as Varun Kumar, a resident of Barrapind village near Goraya, and Harminder Singh, a resident of Samradi village, also in Goraya.

Roopinder Kaur Bhatti, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said the police recovered two stolen Activa scooters, a TVS scooter, a motorcycle, two tins of ghee, two tins of oil, a laptop, nine filter bottles and a water purifier from their possession. They suspects have confessed to their involvement in several criminal cases.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the suspects were produced before a local judicial magistrate who sent them to police remand till Thursday.

