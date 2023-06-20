Stone from damaged road hits clinic door

Phagwara,June 19
A major accident was averted near the crematorium on the Phagwara-Banga road when suddenly the tyre of a bus rolled over a stone and it then flew because of the impact and hit the glass of a dental clinic.
As a result, the glass of the outer door of the clinic was shattered. The owner of the dental clinic, Dr BM Ahuja said that he and others present at the time of the incident were stunned when the stone hit the glass of his clinic. Had the stone hit a person, it could have been fatal, he said.
Senior BJP leader and former councillor Anurag Mankhand said the condition of Banga Road has remained deplorable for long. Dharnas were also organised from time to time for the proper construction of the road but the Municipal Corporation appeared to be indifferent, waiting perhaps for an accident to take place to spur them into action. He urged the authorities concerned including the ADC Phagwara to take up patch work on the road immediately to prevent mishaps. He also warned that if any loss of life took place due to the dilapidated condition of the road, the MC would be held responsible for it.
