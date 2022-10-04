Stone laid in 1985, Nakodar indoor stadium project hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, October 3

An indoor stadium conceived for Nakodar town about 34 years back is still incomplete.

The decision to construct an indoor stadium was taken in 1988 and work began on the land opposite the Civil Hospital. Thousands of rupees were spent on construction, but it could not be completed.

Congress leader late Umrao Singh had laid the foundation stone and the state government released a grant of Rs 1.95 lakh on March 8, 1988, for the construction of the stadium. But the money was not spent, and the state internal audit department passed strictures against the non-utilisation of funds. The Punjab State Sports Council directed the nagar council to refund grants that were not utilised. The residents blame municipal authorities for failing to provide adequate space for sports.

Former MC president Aditya Bhatara had said that then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for completing the indoor stadium during his sangat darshan here and estimates had been submitted to authorities concerned for approval, which is pending. Despite repeated attempts no officer of the Municipal Corporation could be contacted today.

