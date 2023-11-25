Stop illegal mining in Sutlej, Nawanshahr DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 24

Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa led a surprise checking operation on the banks of the Sutlej on Friday, with the primary objective of curbing unauthorised mining operations.

The Deputy Commissioner issued a directive to halt illegal mining activities in the Sutlej, emphasising the importance of enforcing regulations to safeguard the environmental integrity. This initiative aligns with the district administration’s commitment to preserving natural resources and maintaining ecological balance.

Nawanshahr SDM Shivaraj Singh Bal accompanied Randhawa during the operation. The officials conducted a comprehensive assessment of the area and observed instances of unauthorised mining, particularly involving the use of tractors and trailers operated by entities not compliant with legal standards.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated the administration’s dedication to preventing illegal mining, stating that patrolling parties are actively monitoring the river during the night. However, given the extensive area of the river and the numerous access points, continued vigilance is essential. He said the District Mineral Foundation has been directed to place cameras at all the choke points of such hotspots.

He said Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activities that may compromise the integrity of natural resources.

