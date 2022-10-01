Stop untreated flow into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar DC

Jalandhar, September 30
Taking a serious note of untreated water, industrial and domestic residues being thrown into the Kala Sanghian drain, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Friday said strict action would be initiated against those found polluting the drain. He also directed the officials concerned to plug such points without any delay.
Accompanied by environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal and officials of departments concerned, the DC took a round of the drain and its adjoining areas to take stock of the present situation. He said the district administration was fully aware about these points and a detailed report had already been sent to the Punjab Pollution Control Board. He said the needful would be done after getting the directions from the PPCB on the report.
The DC also directed the officials to immediately plug the spot from where industrial effluent, domestic and dairies residue were being thrown into the river. He said the problems being faced by the residents of villages situated on the banks of drain due to water pollution would be addressed shortly. Jaspreet Singh also pointed out that the 50 MLD sewerage treatment plant in Basti Peerdad was operational at its full capacity while the proposed 25 MLD capacity plant was in pipeline, which would provide a big relief to the residents, once operational. Jaspreet Singh also met the residents of nearby villages and interacted with them on the issues they were facing.
