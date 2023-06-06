Stopped by cops, SC students force open gates to enter admn complex

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

Days after the Jalandhar city police forcibly got lifted the dharna of SC students from BSF Chowk and detained some protesters, they were stopped at the gates of the District Administrative Complex where they had come to meet the Commissioner of Police.

Nearly 40 students were today led by Adampur Congress legislator Sukhwinder Kotli. Students said they had been seeking action against the SHO of New Baradari Police Station and ASI Balwinder who had used force on them. The gates of the complex were closed and the agitators were not allowed to enter.

Police officials told the students that only five of them would be allowed to go in to take up their matter but they insisted that all 40 would go in. As the arguments and counter-arguments from both sides did not work, students forced open the gates and went inside the complex. Kotli said that other than action against the SHO and the ASI for wrong detention of students 10 days ago, he was seeking action against the colleges who were not allowing Dalit students to take examination. “Many SC students whose fee has not been deposited by the Centre or the state governments have not been issued their roll numbers which has put the career of these students at stakes,” he alleged, terming it a laxity on the part of the institutions and the state government.

Protesters outside the District Administrative Complex in Jalandhar on Monday. Photos: Malkiat Singh

“This is our last day of protest in Jalandhar. If our complaints remain unheard, we will lodge a protest outside the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann on the issue.”

Jssi Talhan of Guru Ravi Dass Tiger Force said, “If the Jalandhar police fail to act against the SHO, we will give a call for a complete bandh of Jalandhar on next Monday.”