Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, March 2

While the Indian Government is making tall claims of making all-out efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, students stuck there have a different story to tell.

According to them, neither the Indian Embassy has offered them any support or help, nor do they have anyone at the Romania border to guide them. After reaching Romania, they are stuffed up like cattle in shelters not knowing how to reach Bucharest, which is a six-hour journey to board an Air India flight there.

Meanwhile, a Delhi-based doctor, who works as an admission agent, has come to the rescue of Indian students by arranging conveyances for students to reach Romanian borders.

Vibhuti from Hoshiarpur, a third-year MBBS student at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Lviv in Ukraine, along with 90 more students, has reached the Romanian border from Lviv through two buses. Her maternal uncle Anuj Vasudev told this correspondent that despite tall claims by the government,

continued on page 2