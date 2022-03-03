Stranded students narrate their ordeal

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, March 2
While the Indian Government is making tall claims of making all-out efforts to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, students stuck there have a different story to tell.
According to them, neither the Indian Embassy has offered them any support or help, nor do they have anyone at the Romania border to guide them. After reaching Romania, they are stuffed up like cattle in shelters not knowing how to reach Bucharest, which is a six-hour journey to board an Air India flight there.
Meanwhile, a Delhi-based doctor, who works as an admission agent, has come to the rescue of Indian students by arranging conveyances for students to reach Romanian borders.
Vibhuti from Hoshiarpur, a third-year MBBS student at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, Lviv in Ukraine, along with 90 more students, has reached the Romanian border from Lviv through two buses. Her maternal uncle Anuj Vasudev told this correspondent that despite tall claims by the government,
continued on page 2
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...
Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today
Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...