Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 23

Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Friday directed the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Jalandhar, to take further steps to streamline the process of appointments for passport-related services. The officials should ensure that applicants can take benefit of the facilities in a smooth and hassle-free manner, Rinku said.

The MP visited the Jalandhar Passport Office today and took stock of the arrangements there. He asked RPO Anoop Singh to resolve the problems leading to delays in appointments. The delay is a major concern among applicants as they have to wait for months to avail these services, the newly elected Jalandhar MP said.

The RPO told him that concerted efforts were being made to increase appointment quota to lower the pendency of applications.

The MP added that as the Doaba region is the hub of NRIs in the state, the passport office in Jalandhar has a major role to play. Rinku said the office had been playing its role well by rendering quality services to the people but coordinated efforts were required to reduce the waiting period for services.

Rinku asked the RPO to evolve a transparent, accountable, responsive and people-friendly environment at the office to facilitate applicants. The MP also assured full support and cooperation to the RPO for imparting valuable service to the people.

Anoop Singh replied that no stone would be left unturned for the cause. He added that the Jalandhar office caters to applicants from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Moga and Batala.

He added that all-out efforts would be made to facilitate the applicants. Rinku also interacted with the staff of the passport office and applicants present there and took their feedback with respect to the services being provided there.