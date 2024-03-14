Stress laid on gender equality

Jalandhar: The DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology collaborated with the Nari Chetna Welfare Society to organise an event highlighting the achievements and contributions of women. Dr Shruti Shukla, the chief guest at the event, stressed the importance of equal opportunities for women in education and employment.

Kindergarten activities

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised activities for the kindergarten world. The event featured activities such as solving puzzles, building blocks and organising toys, among others. Principal Savina Bahl was elated with the performance of the kids.

200 participate in Job Fair

The Ramgarhia Institute of Engineering and Technology in Phagwara hosted a job fair supported by Kapurthala’s Employment Exchange. Companies such as GNA Part, Hotel Cabana, Jio Fibre, Fine Switches, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life, Kotak Mahindra and LIC, among others, participated in the fair. Over 200 students participated in the fair, and 98 of them secured placements.

Students shine in IKGPTU results

Nearly 70 per cent of students at St Soldier Management and Technical Institute got first division in the IKGPTU results. Among the top scorers were Shilpa, who scored 9.00 SGCP (BAMC 3rd Sem), Simran Kumari 9.48 SGPA (BCA 5th Sem), Gurpreet Kaur 9.30 SGPA (BCA 5th Sem), Sameeksha 9.00 SGPA (BCA 1st Sem), Samreen 9.04 SGPA (BCom 5th), Anuj 9.00 SGPA (BCom 3rd Sem), Dimple Saini 10.00 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), Rupinder Kaur 10.00 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), Harpreet Kaur 9.94 SGPA (BSc FD 5th Sem), and Manisha 9.82 SGPA (BSc, FD 5th Sem).

PM’s address Live-streamed

The staff and students of Lyallpur Khalsa College assembled in the auditorium of the Computer Science and Information Technology Department at 9.00 am to view the live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on laying the foundation stone for three semiconductor projects in India’s Techade-Chips for Viksit Bharat. The students were introduced to the Central Government’s Semiconductor Mission, which aims to create an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem. After the address, students also participated in a panel discussion on the advantages of the semiconductor facility. HOD Sanjeev Kumar Anand spoke about how this initiative would bring a revolution in the world of IT, enhancing the quality of human life.

Workshop on soft skills

The Students Advisory and Welfare Council at DAV College, Jalandhar, organised a workshop ‘Ace your soft skills’ on the topic ‘resume writing, interview and group discussion skills’. Over 120 final-year students participated in the workshop. The resource person for the workshop was the founder of Bullz Eye, Ruhani Kohli. The objective of the workshop was to focus on enhancing the interview and group discussion skills of the students to equip them with the essential tools that are important for job interviews.

World Youth Festival

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya students Lovepreet Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Kirandeep Kaur, Vanshika Chandel, Tanveet Kaur and Geetika Singh, who recently represented India at the World Youth Festival held in Russia, were welcomed by the school staff. The students were among the 360 delegates who represented India on the global platform. During the festival, the students presented a folk dance from India. They were a part of another performance that was put up in collaboration with the team from St Petersburg.