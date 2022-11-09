Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 8

A 22-year-old student, hailing from Varanasi, died by suicide in his hostel room at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, on Sunday.

Pankaj Keshri, was the final year student of BTech (textile engineering) and allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his hostel room due to stress. The police said in the suicide note recovered from Pankaj’s room, it was written that he failed to succeed, thus, he was taking the decision of ending his life. He mentioned in the note that he himself was responsible for this extreme step and there’s no one else to be blamed for it.

ASI Kulbir Singh of the Maqsudan police station said the medical examination of the body was conducted on Monday, and thereafter it was handed over to Pankaj’s parents. “A case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been registered,” he added.