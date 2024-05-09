Stubble burning cases drop

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, May 8
As compared to 2022, cases of stubble burning have reduced drastically. Till today, 49 stubble burning cases were reported, from Bhogpur, Shahkot and Phillaur blocks. The actual scenario, however, will be clear in the coming days.
In 2022, the cases were 357 till May 7. However, 20 cases of waste stubble burning were registered today, all of them from Bhogpur.
Agriculture Officer Jaswinder Singh said that the department had been organising camps to encourage farmers not to burn stubble. “Also, this time they have been making fodder,” he added.
The farmers of Bajra village in Kartarpur tehsil also used to burn stubble, but no case has been registered here for the last five years, a fact confirmed by the Agriculture Department officials. Sarpanch Avinash Kumar had earlier shared: “I am very strict when it comes to burning stubble. If someone tries to burn their agricultural residue, I inform the department and the police. With time, however, the farmers have now accepted the fact that burning stubble is a crime.” He said the aim was to protect the environment.
To tackle the problem, the Agriculture Department had also taken the initiative of sharing videos of farmers who have refrained from burning stubble for several years on social media platforms.
The Agriculture Department also uploaded videos on the YouTube channel: ‘Safal Kisan’.
